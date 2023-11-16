Man beaten to death by person asking for money near House of Blues

A man was beaten to death by someone who asked him for money Wednesday night near the House of Blues on the Near North Side.

The 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was approached by two males who asked him for money in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street, police said. One of the suspects then punched the man in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Police officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to CPD. His identity has not been released yet by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.