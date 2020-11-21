House Speaker Madigan releases statement saying he plans to be a candidate for re-election in January

article

House Speaker Michael Madigan says he will be a candidate for re-election come January.

Madigan released a statement Friday night, claiming to have significant support from caucus members.

This, despite a growing loss of support from democratic legislators.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don’t deserve a political circus” when he gave Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control.



Madigan has been implicated in a ComEd bribery case, but not charged.

He has held the speakership for all but two years since 1983.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

In the full statement, Madigan said:

"The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates. I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members."

