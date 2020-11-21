Expand / Collapse search

House Speaker Madigan releases statement saying he plans to be a candidate for re-election in January

Michael Madigan
CHICAGO - House Speaker Michael Madigan says he will be a candidate for re-election come January.

Madigan released a statement Friday night, claiming to have significant support from caucus members.

This, despite a growing loss of support from democratic legislators.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don’t deserve a political circus”  when he gave Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control.
    
Madigan has been implicated in a ComEd bribery case, but not charged.

He has held the speakership for all but two years since 1983. 

In the full statement, Madigan said:

"The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates. I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members." 
 