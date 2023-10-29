Housekeepers walk out of downtown Chicago hotel, demanding fair pet policy

Housekeeping workers of the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Chicago Riverwalk walked out on strike Sunday morning over their demand for a "fair pet policy."

Workers are demanding that management revert to the previous policy regarding guests with pets, the labor union, UNITE HERE Local 1, said in a statement. The policy would alert housekeepers at the beginning on their shift if there is a pet staying in the room they are assigned to clean.

"I have three dogs that I love. But as any pet owner knows, cleaning up after them is extra work. We just want the hotel to alert us whenever a pet is in a guest room. It’s a matter of respect for us and the work we do," said Patricia Contreras, who has worked as a room attendant for five years at the hotel.

Workers will be on strike Sunday and will be picketing in front of the hotel at 66 E. Wacker Place.

The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.