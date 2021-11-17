Houston doctor accused of spreading dangerous misinformation by Houston Methodist Hospital fires back

"My name is being vilified. I have people leaving fake reviews on my website and all over the media," said Dr. Mary Bowden. "I have people calling me the sister of the devil and misconstruing my intentions, so I want to set the record straight."

Since the pandemic began, Bowden, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, says her Kirby Drive clinic has been open seven days a week.

She says she’s tested more than 80,000 people for COVID-19 and treated more than 2,000 patients.

"I do not want to be in the media and I do not appreciate how Methodist handled this," Bowden said. "I’m simply trying to help my patients."

In a tweet, Houston Methodist Hospital stated," Dr. Bowden is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. Those opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist."

The hospital added, "She is spreading dangerous misinformation, which is not based in science."

"There are groups that are targeting doctors like myself that are simply trying to speak about what they are seeing," said Bowden.

The doctor said she was offended when a reporter asked if she was vaccinated. Houston Methodist says she is.

Bowden says she is focusing on treating the unvaccinated.

"Eliminate the mandates, let people have a choice," she said.