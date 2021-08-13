Houston man shot 6 times, a week later still waiting for surgery at hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19

A Houston man continues to wait for surgery at Ben Taub Hospital roughly a week after getting shot six times.

"Everybody is really surprised I’m still in this bed a week later," said Joel Valdez (J.D.)

According to a spokesperson from the Harris Health System, Ben Taub Hospital is currently operating with an ICU at 98% capacity. We’re told 33% of those patients are COVID-related.

Other area hospitals are reporting similar numbers.

We’re told Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has an ICU operating at 94% capacity and 58% of patients are COVID-related.

"In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases overwhelming the hospitals of Harris Health System, our medical experts review all surgical cases throughout the day to determine the acuity level and patient’s overall condition," said Amanda Callaway from the Harris Health System. "Due to strained resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on several factors, which unfortunately may result in a delay of non-emergent surgical procedures. Harris Health and its medical partners are working diligently to provide the best possible care during these difficult times."

Valdez, a local business owner and father, spoke with us from his hospital room Friday evening. The Houston man was leaving Kroger early last Saturday morning, located along the 9100 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway, when he was shot six times by a stranger.

"Having broken bones and bullets in me for over a week now, it’s a little frustrating," said Valdez. "I got shot in the neck right here, but I got hit three times in my left shoulder. That’s what is broken and what I’m awaiting surgery for."

Kendrick Green was arrested this week and charged with shooting Valdez.

Now, one week later, Valdez hopes he can have surgery soon and begin his long recovery.

"Do your best to maintain your health and not end up in a situation that puts you in the hospital right now," said Valdez.

