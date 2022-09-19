Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration

A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday.

The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.

(Photo: Lorenzo Smith)

This year's auto show has focused on cars and trucks, as well as the sky.

The Coast Guard closed part of the river to boats for air demonstrations over the weekend as part of the Detroit Auto Show, which runs through Sept. 25. Attendees could see airplanes, hoverboards, and jetpacks in action.