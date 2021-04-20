How long is Derek Chauvin going to be in jail? Sentence next after conviction in George Floyd death

A jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts he faced in the death of George Floyd. Many are now wondering how long Chauvin will be in prison once he is sentenced.

The 12 jurors in the case deliberated for around 10 hours before voting to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

How long is Derek Chauvin going to be in prison?

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and the second-degree manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Chauvin was convicted on all three charges.

It’s not known yet if the sentences would be carried out concurrently or if the judge would sentence Chauvin separately on each count.

Chauvin’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

The judge will consider "aggravating factors" when deciding how to sentence Chauvin. Here are some of the aggravating factors prosecutors could argue in Chauvin’s case:

The victim was treated with particular cruelty for which the individual offender should be held responsible.

The offense was committed in the presence of a child

The offender committed the crime as part of a group of three or more offenders who all actively participated in the crime

George Floyd’s death

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

A widely-shared video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he repeatedly cried, "I can’t breathe."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the firing of all four officers the following day. Chauvin was arrested and charged with Floyd’s death on May 29 and the three others were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report ruled the death of George Floyd a homicide. The updated report stated that George Floyd experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement.