How Metra wants commuters to help stop human trafficking

The Brief Metra is training employees and riders to spot signs of human trafficking, saying trains are often used to transport victims. During Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the agency is distributing magnets that outline warning signs such as lack of belongings or inability to speak freely. Officials say awareness from commuters could help separate victims from traffickers and get them help.



Metra is doing its part to tackle a serious issue in our country — human trafficking.

What we know:

The transit agency says it has an important role to play and Metra employees and passengers can help identify victims.

Victims are often transported by train and they are trying to teach riders to "know the signs."

During this Human Trafficking Prevention Month, METRA is passing out magnets listing some of those signs, and hoping that if riders recognize what’s happening, it could be the first step to getting a victim away from a trafficker.

Studies show 95% of people trafficked are targeted by the age of 13, according to Jim Derwinski, Executive Director and CEO of Metra.

He said they’re often too frightened to reach out for help.

Signs of trafficking include

No ticket or fare

Few or no personal belongings

Not allowed to speak for themselves

Seasonally inappropriate clothing

What they're saying:

"Trafficking is about taking an individual against their will from someplace where they’re being held, to someplace where they could be used and so, trains are, unfortunately, a method of getting them from here to there," Derwinski said.

"Our hope would be that we get closer to getting rid of the bad guys or girls. Right now, we’d like to find a way to get the victim away from the trafficker," Derwinski said.

"It’s hard to nail down the numbers, but worldwide last year they believe [there were] about 40 million people sex trafficked and human trafficked in the US … It’s a larger and growing number."

$236 billion is the estimate of what was profited by trafficking in the United States.

Derwinski hopes Metra commuters will study the list of signs of trafficking and share them with others.

What you can do:

If anyone spots something suspicious, they’re encouraged to tell the conductor or Metra police.

For more information on human trafficking, check out Reclaim13.org.