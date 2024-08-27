How to protect pets against sunburn and heatstroke

The Brief Pets, like humans, can suffer from painful sunburns, which may lead to severe issues like skin cancer if untreated. Extreme heat also puts pets at risk for heatstroke, with symptoms including excessive panting and drooling. Pet owners should be vigilant, using pet-safe sunscreen, providing shade, and seeking veterinary care if signs of sunburn or heatstroke appear.



As the summer heat continues to rise, it's important for pet owners to be vigilant about their furry companions' well-being.

While keeping pets from overheating is a top priority, many might not realize that animals, like humans, can also suffer from painful sunburns.

Pet owners should watch for signs of sunburn, which can include red, dry skin or blistering. If left untreated, these burns can lead to severe issues, such as skin cancer.

Dr. Michael Bailey is about to take the reins at the American Veterinary Medical Association, making him a key voice to listen to when it comes to pet care. While these tips may be familiar to pet owners, Dr. Bailey offers a timely reminder of the following advice:

Walk your dogs early in the morning or late at night to avoid the heat.

If the pavement is too hot for your hand, stick to grassy areas.

Breeds with black noses, like pugs, Frenchies and bulldogs, often have more difficulty breathing in the heat.

Pets with heart problems or older animals need extra care during hot weather.

In addition to sunburns, heatstroke is a serious threat to pets during extreme heat. Symptoms of heatstroke include excessive panting, confusion, bright red gums and drooling.

If you notice any of these symptoms, start cooling your pet down immediately.

"Putting ice in the water bowl is good because it helps cool down their core body temperature. What you don't want to do is if they get overheated, is to put them in ice water. It causes the blood vessels to constrict, and it can send them into shock. So you can take cool towels, put it on them, put it in their arm pits, even put it on their pads," said Dr. Bailey.

As Dr. Bailey suggests, if your pet is still struggling, contact your vet right away.