Howard Street in Rogers Park gets facelift as part of storefront activation project
CHICAGO - Thanks to a city grant of more than $99,000, art installations and free programming are being created in Rogers Park.
The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance has a vacant storefront activation project on Howard Street, running between now through February 2023.
The new initiative brings art installations to vacant storefront windows, and a pop-up art studio with weekly free public art programming.
For more information head to RPBA.org.