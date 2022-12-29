Expand / Collapse search

Howard Street in Rogers Park gets facelift as part of storefront activation project

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Rogers Park
Cindy Plante, economic development manager of Rogers Park Business Alliance, talks about their Howard Street Windowfront Activation efforts and the importance of strengthening the fabric of their community.

CHICAGO - Thanks to a city grant of more than $99,000, art installations and free programming are being created in Rogers Park.

The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance has a vacant storefront activation project on Howard Street, running between now through February 2023.

The new initiative brings art installations to vacant storefront windows, and a pop-up art studio with weekly free public art programming.

For more information head to RPBA.org.