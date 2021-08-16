Hugh Jackman stars in new, futuristic thriller 'Reminiscence'

Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman stars in the futuristic new thriller Reminiscence, directed by the co-creator of the hit series Westworld.

The film follows a future where people can pay to re-live their favorite memories.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with star Hugh Jackman about the idea of looking back on memories, and which of his past characters would be most likely to use the "Reminiscence machine."

"I think Wolverine," Jackman said, referring to his famous character from the X-Men films. "I think he’d be terrified to use the machine but I think a character that has no memory of his past would want to find out a few certain details. I think that character would want to go back."

Reminiscence hits theaters around Chicago and starts streaming on HBO Max Friday, August 20th.