Human remains found along Chicago interstate in 2012 finally identified

The Brief Human remains found under an I-94 overpass in Chicago in 2012 have finally been identified. ISP says forensic genealogy testing confirmed the man was 64-year-old Ronald M. Risher. Investigators never suspected foul play, and exposure to cold is believed to have contributed to his death.



Human remains discovered along a Chicago highway in 2012 have been identified nearly 14 years later.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Illinois State Police announced the resolution of a cold case involving human remains found on Feb. 18, 2012, under the I-94 overpass at Cicero Avenue.

The remains were discovered by a maintenance worker in the area. At the time, investigators did not suspect foul play, but the man’s identity remained unknown for years.

On Jan. 20, forensic genealogy testing confirmed the remains belonged to Ronald M. Risher, who was 64 years old. Police said the identification was made after investigators submitted a DNA sample from a possible relative.

The exact cause and manner of Risher’s death could not be determined because of the condition of the remains. However, exposure to cold is believed to have been a contributing factor.

What they're saying:

"The Illinois State Police is steadfast in their efforts in pursuit of truth and justice as we to continue to investigate cold case death investigations and other significant unsolved matters," ISP said in a press release.