Chicago man carjacked 68-year-old victim in Humboldt Park: police

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a man in Humboldt Park this week.

David Etheridge, 41, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according to police.

On Sunday, Etheridge allegedly carjacked a 68-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago.

David Etheridge, 41

Police arrested Etheridge in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road on Monday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.