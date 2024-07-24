Man, 58, seriously wounded in shooting inside Humboldt Park home

A man was shot and seriously wounded during an argument Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 58-year-old was arguing with someone he knew just before midnight when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the cheek inside a residence in the 900 block of North Trumbull Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said no one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.