A 22-year-old man was inside a residence on the West Side when he was seriously wounded by gunfire.

Police say the shooting happened in Humboldt Park in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 2:35 a.m.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one is in custody for the shooting. Chicago police detectives are investigating.