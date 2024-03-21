Humboldt Park shooting: Chicago officer injured, suspect killed

A suspect is dead and a Chicago police officer is in the hospital after a shootout in Humboldt Park Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Avers Avenue and West Ferdinand Street.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle and the suspect, a man, fired rounds at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to CPD.

One officer was shot in the left wrist and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. As of Thursday night, the officer is in good condition.

Four other officers were taken to area hospitals for observation and all are in good condition, according to CPD.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries after being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) also responded to the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.