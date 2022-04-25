Humboldt Park shooting kills 32-year-old man

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 11:47 a.m., the 32-year-old was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when two gunmen got out of a dark-colored sedan and started shooting at him, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

