Humboldt Park shooting: 73-year-old man killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
Chicago police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the man unresponsive on the street with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Nobody was reported in custody.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
Details about what led to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted have also not been shared.
