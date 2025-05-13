Humboldt Park shooting: 73-year-old man killed on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 73-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made; Area Four Detectives are investigating.



A 73-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Chicago police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man unresponsive on the street with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

Details about what led to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted have also not been shared.