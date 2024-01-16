Humboldt Park shooting: Pair wounded while driving

A man and woman were shot while driving Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were traveling eastbound just before 9 a.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and started shooting in the 3300 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Humboldt Park Health where she was listed in good condition. The man was grazed on his leg but refused treatment at the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.