Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men

Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by gunfire in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A 22-year-old man also suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh was dropped off at Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said. It was not immediately clear where he was during the time of the shooting.

A vehicle in the area also sustained damage from the shootout.

One of the vehicles police believe was involved in the shootout was recovered in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.