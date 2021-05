article

Hundreds of people attended a free block party in West Englewood on Saturday.

The event was sponsored by the Mr. Dad's Father's Club.

The event at 63rd and Ashland offered free food, face painting, free clothes and shoes. There was also music and a bounce house.

There are a number of parties being held this weekend thanks to grants from the group "My Block, My Hood, My City."

