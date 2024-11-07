Hundreds of firearms, ammunition seized from Spring Grove home: sheriff

The Brief A Spring Grove man was charged with 11 counts of weapons violations after an investigation. Authorities seized 191 firearms, body armor, and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. The suspect, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and remains in jail.



A man was arrested after a search of his home revealed a large collection of firearms, ammunition, and body armor, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Oct. 15 when the sheriff’s office received a tip about a person who was in illegal possession of firearms in unincorporated Spring Grove.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the property, located in the 9900 block of North Clark Road. During the search, investigators reportedly found 191 completed firearms, 198 partial firearms, suppressors, a ballistic vest and helmet, and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was identified as 66-year-old Jerome Ruckdeschel. He was arrested and taken to the McHenry County Jail, where he currently remains.

On Nov. 7, a grand jury indicted Ruckdeschel on 11 counts:

4 counts of possession of firearms while possessing body armor by a felon (Class X)

1 count of possession of firearm ammunition while possessing body armor by a felon (Class X)

1 count of possession of a machine gun by a felon (Class X)

3 counts of possession of firearms by a felon (Class 3)

1 count of possession of ammunition by a felon (Class 3)

1 count of unlawful use of weapons for possessing a silencer (Class 3)

The investigation is ongoing.