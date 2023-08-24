Hundreds in Chicago area celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day

Thursday marks Ukrainian Independence Day and celebrations in that country are muted amid the ongoing war.

However, hundreds in the Chicago area are taking part in commemorations hoping to remind the world that the fight for Ukrainian independence isn't over.

They're hoping the U.S. events will help continue to raise awareness about the ongoing war and efforts to repel the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Americans gathered in Daley Plaza this afternoon to mark the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's Declaration of Independence from the Soviet Union.

A flag-raising ceremony was held and a photo art project depicting photos of Ukrainian children living in Chicago will go on display for the next three days.

At the Consulate General of Ukraine downtown, the organization Project Cure joined consulate officials to host a special exhibition by a teen artist titled, "Hearts for Ukraine'.

Project Cure is one of many organizations that have been sending supplies to Ukraine since the war began.

In Kyiv, some residents visited an outdoor exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles paying tribute to those who lost their lives in that war.