Hundreds of Chicago kids gather at Seward Park for Hoops in the Hood event

Hundreds of young athletes gathered at Seward Park Friday to show off their talent.

About 300 kids gathered for the annual Hoops in the Hood event.

This is a way for Chicago neighborhoods to come together using the outlet of basketball.

After a brief ceremony, the cross-city championships with begin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The big games are between BUILD, ABC Pilsen, Good Kids Mad City and Teamwork Englewood. There will also be round-robin games.

Hoops in the Hood has been going on for 17 years, and the teams have been playing all summer long leading up to this day.

Organizers say this event isn't just about basketball, but it's also about fun, entertainment, music and kids coming together.