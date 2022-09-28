Hundreds of Chicago men turn out for 'Bring Your Child to School Day'

Students at one West Side school got the royal treatment for bring-your-dad-to school day.

Dads and grandfathers, uncles and other father figures filled the front steps here at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School to give their sons and daughters the rockstar treatment.

The kids were soaking up the attention the applause and the words of encouragement.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The event was extra special this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"In the family, men we are the leaders, so it's important for them to see us lead them and guide them and encourage them to do well in school each and every day. Not in school but just in life," one father said.

Principal Elizabeth Jamison-Dunn said it takes a village and the men have really stepped up.

"We really wanted to make sure that we were changing a narrative of what a Black man is in our community," Jamison-Dunn said. "We wanted our scholars to know that they are supported by the entire community including the men and we wanted to do something positive for the Austin community."