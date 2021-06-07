Hundreds of flags at LaGrange park raising money for veterans, first responders

A LaGrange park is getting covered with flags and each one has a good cause behind it.

Organizers are calling it the Field of Honor – 500 flags in Denning Park in Lagrange that will help raise money for veterans and first responders.

The display is sponsored by Operation Support our Troops America, which is a Naperville organization that raises money for veterans programs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Each of the 500 American flags is being sponsored or sold for $40 apiece. The 3 x 5 flags can be purchased online or at the park.

The flags will be on display through June 14th and this year's sponsors of the event say they are honoring more than just military veterans, but also those who helped the public get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Organizers of the event say it is more than just fundraising. They are also encouraging people to come to the park and walk among the flags.