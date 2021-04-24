Hundreds of men named Josh brawl with pool noodles because why not

It was a fight to the not-death.

In Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, hundreds of men named Josh fought a heated battle with pool noodles.

The dispute between the Joshes started a year ago when pandemic-bored college student Josh Swain, 22, messaged other Josh Swains and challenged them to a duel.

The final battle was held at Air Park in Lincoln, starting with a "grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors" between Josh Swain from Arizona and Josh Swain from Omaha.

The Arizona Josh won.

The pool noodle battle was won by a 5-year-old Josh.

The Associated Press regrets that they contributed to this report.