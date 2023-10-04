Over 700 migrants at Chicago's O'Hare Airport awaiting housing

More and more buses carrying migrants continue to arrive in Chicago.

Since May, over 230 buses have arrived in this city.

This week alone, the number is already up to 23.

Plus, there are more than 3,000 migrants waiting for spaces in shelters, and a lot of them are at O'Hare Airport.

As of Wednesday, there are 764 migrants at O'Hare.

City officials say they are not bussed in, rather, they are flying from San Antonio, Houston, New York and other locations.

Space is now running out and families are now spilling onto sidewalks.

Earlier Wednesday, a school bus dropped off another group of migrants, but FOX 32 was told they would not be staying there.

Meanwhile, at Chicago Police District 1 on 17th and State, officials moved all migrants outside along with their belongings and the doors were locked.

A migrant who ventured to Chicago from Venezuela said he had been staying in the lobby of the police station since he arrived.

He said women and children were picked up and taken to other shelters, but it's unclear where those who are left are supposed to go.

The migrant also said conditions here are worse than they were at home.

"In Venezuela, we never lived on the streets. Now, we are living on the streets and we need to wait for help," he said.

The latest data from city officials shows that Chicago shelters are currently housing more than 9,800 migrants.

This comes as neighborhoods across the city are grappling with the city's decision to create makeshift shelters in park district facilities and vacant buildings.