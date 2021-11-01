Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen in Antioch; 2 in custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Investigation launched after hundreds of pieces of mail reported stolen in Antioch

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of pieces of mail were stolen in Antioch.

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in Antioch are investigating after hundreds of pieces of mail that were stolen.

According to police, mail with personal information from residents in Rock and Lake counties was recovered Saturday from a minivan. Two people were taken into custody.

Police were notified after a resident reported an altered check that had been deposited into an unknown account.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP 

Other people reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhoods. 

The stolen mail was found in the suspects' car. 