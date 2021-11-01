Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen in Antioch; 2 in custody

Police in Antioch are investigating after hundreds of pieces of mail that were stolen.

According to police, mail with personal information from residents in Rock and Lake counties was recovered Saturday from a minivan. Two people were taken into custody.

Police were notified after a resident reported an altered check that had been deposited into an unknown account.

Other people reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhoods.

The stolen mail was found in the suspects' car.