Hundreds rally at Daley Plaza for National Shutdown Day

Hundreds of people gathered at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago on Friday as part of National Shutdown Day, a nationwide protest calling for changes to immigration enforcement.

What we know:

Despite cold temperatures, demonstrators showed up in solidarity, opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal immigration actions happening in cities across the country. Organizers say similar protests took place nationwide.

Among those attending was Marea Cordero, a mother of two who brought her daughters to the rally. She said the goal was to send a message against ICE funding and enforcement practices.

"We wanted to take action. To send a message that there is a measurable number of people that are against the funding of ICE, the brutality and the violence," Cordero said.

Protesters also referenced recent incidents in Minneapolis, where two U.S. citizens were shot and killed by federal agents. Demonstrator John Murphy said concerns extend beyond one city.

"It’s not just Minneapolis. It’s everywhere," Murphy said.

As part of the shutdown, participants skipped work, school, and shopping in an effort to disrupt daily routines and economic activity. Protester Iszy Hirschtritt Licht said immigration enforcement has forced people to change how they live their daily lives.

"People are relying on neighbors to get groceries or skipping doctor appointments because they don’t know if an ICE agent might be there," Licht said.

Organizers say the goal of the movement is to show resistance and pressure the Trump administration to stop sending federal agents to Chicago and other cities nationwide.

What's next:

Organizers say they plan to continue organizing demonstrations and actions in the coming weeks, urging changes to immigration enforcement policies at both the local and federal level.