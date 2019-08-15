Huntley adult community employee pleads guilty to stealing from company

article

A former employee of an active adult community in northwest suburban Huntley pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing nearly $30,000 from her employer.

Jennifer Lupo, 41, who worked as a finance manager at Sun City Huntley by Del Webb, pleaded guilty to felony theft, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

During a 10-month span in 2015, Lupo charged almost $30,000 in personal expenses to her company credit card, as well as to the company cards of two co-workers, prosecutors said.

Lupo is currently out on bond, prosecutors said. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 22, when she will face a sentence of probation or three-to-seven years in prison.