Hurricane Harbor kicks off its season June 1

Hurricane Harbor Chicago is set to kick off its season this Saturday, June 1.

Located between Chicago and Milwaukee, the 20-acre water park within Six Flags Great America’s property welcomes visitors of all ages.

Families can expect an array of attractions, from high-speed water slides to kids' splash zones.

One of the park's standout features is the Tsunami Surge, hailed as the World's Tallest Water Coaster.

Hurricane Harbor will be open on weekends through June 9, with daily operations beginning on June 15.

For those planning to visit, more information can be found at sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago.