Husband and wife attorneys found in Oak Park home stabbed to death: autopsy

Autopsies ruled the deaths of two attorneys as homicides after they were found stabbed in their home Monday in west suburban Oak Park.

Thomas E. Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, died of multiple sharp force injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a well-being check about 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, near Chicago Avenue, and found the couple’s bodies inside, Oak Park spokesman David Powers said.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated “suspicious circumstances,” Powers said.

Oak Park police Chief LaDon Reynolds said Tuesday the injuries sustained by Johnson and Jones did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Johnson and Jones were husband wife attorneys who worked in Chicago. They were partners at the law firm Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert & Davis.

Johnson had served as a Chicago Police Board Hearing officer and presided over more than 350 administrative disciplinary cases including the case of former officer Robert Rialmo, who mistakenly shot and killed Bettie Jones in 2015 and four other officers who were found to ave lied about the Laquan McDonald shooting.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.