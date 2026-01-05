Husband charged in Will County cold case 37 years after wife’s disappearance: sheriff

The Brief Gilbert Bernal Sr., 82, has been charged with first-degree murder more than 37 years after his wife, Joan Bernal, disappeared in Will County, authorities said. Bernal was arrested in Michigan in December, extradited to Illinois and appeared in court this week, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Joan Bernal was last seen alive in December 1988 after a reported domestic violence incident; her body was never found and the case went cold for decades.



More than 37 years after a Will County woman was last seen alive, her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, authorities said.

What we know:

Gilbert Bernal Sr., 82, of Flint, Michigan, appeared in court Monday after a jury returned a sealed indictment charging him with first-degree murder, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is Gilbert Bernal Sr., 82. (Will County Sheriff's Office )

The indictment was issued Dec. 9, exactly 37 years to the day Bernal’s wife, Joan Bernal, was last seen alive. Authorities said the charge is connected to her long-unsolved disappearance and suspected killing.

Bernal was taken into custody Dec. 11 at his home in Flint as part of the cold case investigation. He was questioned by detectives and held at the Genesee County Jail while awaiting extradition.

He was then extradited to Illinois and arrived Jan. 2 at the Will County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Facility, authorities said.

The backstory:

Joan Bernal was last seen alive Dec. 9, 1988. Authorities said she and her husband were involved in a domestic violence incident at their Joliet home ahead of a planned family trip to Texas.

The couple each had children from previous marriages and shared one child together, authorities said. A dispute arose over whether all the children would travel to Texas for Christmas after Joan’s ex-husband refused to allow their shared children to go.

An eyewitness told investigators that Gilbert Bernal physically assaulted his wife inside the home and dragged her to the rear of the residence. That was the last time Joan Bernal was seen alive, authorities said.

Gilbert reported his wife missing on Dec. 27, 1988, telling authorities he had left her at a bus stop in McAlester, Oklahoma. Despite extensive investigations, her body was never found, and the case went cold.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said detectives continued to reexamine evidence and interview witnesses over the years, with renewed focus after the creation of a cold case unit.

"Numerous detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office worked on the case over the last few decades, re-examining evidence and interviewing witnesses. This investigation was reinvigorated in recent years, when the Will County Sheriff’s Office established a team of detectives that focused on cold case investigations. Their dedication, persistence, and quest for the truth helped bring this indictment to fruition after nearly four decades," the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

A detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Our thoughts remain with Joan's family and all those who’ve sought answers and justice for decades," the sheriff's office said.