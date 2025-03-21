Husband honors wife killed in 2019 River North crash with donation to Lurie Children's Hospital

The Brief Michael Boshardy donated to Lurie Children's Hospital to fund a new data analytics core in the ER, honoring his late wife, Elizabeth Boshardy. Elizabeth was seven months pregnant when she was fatally struck by a truck in River North in 2019; doctors delivered her baby, but she died four days later. The Boshardy family also funded renovations for Lurie’s ER waiting room and play area, which will be renamed in Elizabeth’s honor.



The husband of a pregnant woman who was hit and killed by a flatbed truck in 2019 has made a generous donation to Lurie Children's Hospital.

What we know:

Elizabeth Boshardy was walking in River North when the truck made a left turn and fatally struck her. She was seven months pregnant with her first child at the time.

Doctors at Northwestern delivered her baby, but four days later, she died from her injuries.

Her husband said she was a passionate data scientist and made a donation Friday to fund a new data analytics core in the emergency room at Lurie Children's Hospital.

What they're saying:

Michael Boshardy spoke about the importance of the donation to his wife's lasting legacy.

"If you're ever in the unfortunate situation of having to come to the ER here with your child, knowing that Liz is helping be a part of looking over your child and providing the support that they're going to need – that's the best blessing we can ask for at this time," Boshardy said.

What's next:

Lurie Children's Hospital said the gift will allow it to use data science to improve pediatric emergency care at the bedside and beyond.

It will also help build a library of national databases on the health of acutely ill and injured children.

The Boshardy family also made a separate donation to fund renovations to Lurie's ER waiting room and play area, which will be renamed in honor of Elizabeth Cleveland Boshardy.

RELATED: Family of pregnant woman hit by truck in River North files wrongful death suit