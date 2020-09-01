Husband, wife killed in Markham stabbing; suspect in custody

A man was taken into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a husband and wife at their home Monday in south suburban Markham.

Officers responded to a well-being check about 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 16600 block of Sawyer Avenue and saw someone laying in the living room area, Markham police said.

Authorities made their way inside and found a man dead with multiple stab wounds, police said. While searching the home, officers found a woman unresponsive in a bedroom with stab wounds.

The couple was identified as Gabriel Tyson Sr., 66, and Carmella Tyson, 65, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled their deaths homicides.

A 21-year-old man who was found in another bedroom sitting in a chair was taken into custody, police said. He is the pair’s family member and was also living at the home.

There are no other suspects at this time, police said, and charges are pending.