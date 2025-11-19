Hyde Park businesses hit with series of overnight burglaries

The Brief Chicago police are investigating five early-morning burglaries at businesses in Hyde Park. Three suspects broke glass doors to get inside, stealing property before fleeing. All incidents happened in the span of five hours in the 1600 blocks of East 55th and 56th streets.



Chicago police are investigating after five businesses were broken into and burglarized Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In each incident, three suspects broke the front glass door of a closed business and stole property from inside before fleeing, according to a CPD business alert.

All of the burglaries occurred in the 1600 blocks of East 55th and 56th streets. Incidents included three break-ins in the 1600 block of East 55th Street between 2 and 3 a.m., another around 5 a.m. on the same block, and one in the 1600 block of East 56th Street at about 3:10 a.m.

Two of the suspects wore black hoodies, masks and gloves. The third suspect was wearing an orange hoodie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.