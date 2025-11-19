Expand / Collapse search

Hyde Park businesses hit with series of overnight burglaries

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 19, 2025 8:28am CST
Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after five businesses were broken into and burglarized Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In each incident, three suspects broke the front glass door of a closed business and stole property from inside before fleeing, according to a CPD business alert.

All of the burglaries occurred in the 1600 blocks of East 55th and 56th streets. Incidents included three break-ins in the 1600 block of East 55th Street between 2 and 3 a.m., another around 5 a.m. on the same block, and one in the 1600 block of East 56th Street at about 3:10 a.m.

Two of the suspects wore black hoodies, masks and gloves. The third suspect was wearing an orange hoodie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

