Hyde Park businesses hit with series of overnight burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after five businesses were broken into and burglarized Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
What we know:
In each incident, three suspects broke the front glass door of a closed business and stole property from inside before fleeing, according to a CPD business alert.
All of the burglaries occurred in the 1600 blocks of East 55th and 56th streets. Incidents included three break-ins in the 1600 block of East 55th Street between 2 and 3 a.m., another around 5 a.m. on the same block, and one in the 1600 block of East 56th Street at about 3:10 a.m.
Two of the suspects wore black hoodies, masks and gloves. The third suspect was wearing an orange hoodie.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.