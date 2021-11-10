Hyde Park chocolate shop closing for rest of the year after store is hit with bullets

Bullets shattered the front window of Kilwins in Hyde Park, and owner Jackie Jackson says that may shutter her chocolate shop.

"None of my staff feel comfortable coming back nor do I feel comfortable with requiring them to come back. It’s a tough decision. I don’t want to do it, so I’m not going to say I’m leaving, but I’m closing. I will not be opening up for the rest of the year," said Jackson.

Chicago police said Kilwins was shot, along with the hotel across the street and multiple vehicles along Harper near 53rd.

Someone sprayed the busy area with bullets Tuesday at lunch time.

"Fifty shots ring out, an automatic weapon, so I ran for my life, 100-yard sprint," said Jahmal Cole.

Cole returned to the scene Wednesday.

The founder of My Block, My Hood, My City who’s running for Congress, is clearly shaken up and fed up.

"Y’all don’t have a sense of urgency cuz y’all ain't never had that feeling in your stomach you’re all going to die. You don’t have that sense of urgency. You haven’t run for your life and jumped under a car," said Cole.

While no one was killed in this shooting, many say the damage and the shock of it has a ripple effect of trauma spreading through the community.

"Coming out of a pandemic into a war zone, it’s really just mental stress," said Jackson.

Kilwins already dealt with looting at their Michigan Avenue store. Now, Jackson says supply shortages, staffing trouble, high rent, plus a shot out window is all too much. Still, she has hope.

"Something good may come out of it in terms of all of us working together and claiming this community back, that’s the key," said Jackson.

Because after almost 10 years in business here, she sees sweeter days ahead for Hyde Park.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.