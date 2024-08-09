Hyde Park shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Thursday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old got into a fight with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him before midnight in the 5500 block of South Wood Street, police said.

The victim was shot several times in the back and abdomen. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.