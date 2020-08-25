I-290 shooting reported in DuPage County

No injuries were reported after shots were fired Monday on Interstate 290 in DuPage County.

According to preliminary information, someone in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle about 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 east of Illinois Route 390, Illinois State Police said.

A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman in the vehicle that was shot at were not injured, state police said.

All westbound lanes of I-290 east of Irving Park Road were closed at 4:30 a.m. for an investigation but reopened at 4:50 a.m., state police said.