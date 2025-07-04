Suspect killed during police chase on I-294 in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. - A suspect fleeing from police was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 294 in Elmhurst on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 9:06 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 31.5. Authorities said officers from the Elmhurst Police Department had been pursuing a vehicle tied to a retail theft investigation when multiple suspects fled on foot into traffic.
One of the suspects was hit by a passing vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Integrity Task Force is leading the investigation. No additional information has been released.
The Source: The information in this report came Illinois State Police.