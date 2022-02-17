I-39 reopens after shut down following 100 vehicle pile-up near El Paso, Illinois: police

Over 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 39.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 9 south of El Paso, Illinois at about 3:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers located an undetermined number of vehicles involved in the crash.

ISP said I-39 southbound from Normal to Minonk was shut down and reopened at 1:30 p.m. Friday – just shy of 24-hours later

Traffic was being diverted from I-39 southbound at El Paso (Exit 14) onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, police said.

Police continue to urge the public to use extreme caution, and to only travel if necessary.