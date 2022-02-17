Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

I-39 reopens after shut down following 100 vehicle pile-up near El Paso, Illinois: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated February 18, 2022 1:51PM
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois winter storm: More than 100 vehicles involved in downstate pileup on I-39

Over 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 39.

EL PASO, Ill. - Over 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 39.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 9 south of El Paso, Illinois at about 3:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers located an undetermined number of vehicles involved in the crash.

ISP said I-39 southbound from Normal to Minonk was shut down and reopened at 1:30 p.m. Friday – just shy of 24-hours later

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Winter Storm Warning: 100 vehicle pile-up on I-39 near El Paso, Illinois

At least 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday in downstate Illinois as a winter storm slammed the area. WARNING: video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Traffic was being diverted from I-39 southbound at El Paso (Exit 14) onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, police said. 

Police continue to urge the public to use extreme caution, and to only travel if necessary. 

Chicagoland winter weather: 6 p.m. forecast on Feb. 17

Emily Wahls has your snowy Chicago weather update!