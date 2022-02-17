Expand / Collapse search
I-39 shut down after 100 vehicle pile-up near El Paso, Illinois: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 7:14PM
News
FOX 32 Chicago

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Winter Storm Warning: 100 vehicle pile-up on I-39 near El Paso, Illinois

At least 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday in downstate Illinois as a winter storm slammed the area. WARNING: video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

EL PASO, Ill. - Over 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 39.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 9 south of El Paso, Illinois at about 3:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers located an undetermined number of vehicles involved in the crash.

ISP says I-39 southbound from Normal to Minonk will be closed for approximately 12 more hours due to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted from I-39 southbound at El Paso (Exit 14) onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, police said. 

Police continue to urge the public to use extreme caution, and to only travel if necessary. 

