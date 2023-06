Gunfire struck a vehicle on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. while the vehicle was traveling north on I-55 near Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim pulled over on I-94 at 31st Street.

There were no reported injuries and some lanes have been temporarily closed as police investigate.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.