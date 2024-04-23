Stevenson Expressway crash leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. when a motorcycle was on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-55 northbound, according to Illinois State Police. An SUV struck the motorcycle, ejecting the driver onto the southbound lanes of I-55 where they were struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were reopened by 5:45 a.m.

No further information was provided.