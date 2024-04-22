Cook County crash: 5 vehicles involved in collision on I-57, injuries reported

article

A crash involving five vehicles occurred on Interstate 57 in Cook County Monday afternoon, resulting in at least one person sustaining injuries.

Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:03 p.m., responding to a five-unit crash north of 159th Street. The incident involved both passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle.

One of the passenger vehicles was reported to have injuries, while a box truck overturned in the left lane.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and no further details have been provided at this time.