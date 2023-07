A reminder for motorists: lane closures start Friday night along Interstate 57.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says weather permitting, the closures will allow for milling and resurfacing.

Those closures begin at 9 p.m. and run through Monday at 5 a.m.

At least one lane will be open at all times, but prepare for some delays between I-294 and 127th Street.