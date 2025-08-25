Driver flees after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-57

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused two crashes on I-57 early Monday in Cook County. The driver fled on foot after hitting two vehicles, including a police car. No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.



A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 57 caused multiple crashes early Monday before fleeing on foot.

What we know:

Illinois state police troopers responded just after 1 a.m. to reports of a red Hyundai sedan traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street in Cook County.

The car struck a white Dodge Durango near 147th Street, then collided with an Amtrak police squad car at 111th Street, according to ISP.

The driver ran from the scene after the second crash. No injuries were reported, police said.

Southbound lanes were shut down for a period of time but have since reopened. Illinois State Police said the incident remains under investigation.