I-65 crash in Indiana: 2 people from Chicago killed, driver hospitalized

A crash on I-65 in Indiana Sunday morning left two people from Chicago dead and a driver hospitalized.

Indiana State Police were called just after 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-65 northbound, six miles north of the Franklin exit.

A 2011 Jeep ran off the road and into a ditch, striking several trees on its passenger side, according to police.

Two female passengers and a driver were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was awake and alert, but the passengers, 52-year-old Cearmease Evans and 17-year-old Chaise Franklin died at the scene.

Both Evans and Franklin are from Chicago.

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

It's unknown what led to the Jeep going off the roadway and the crash is under investigation.

The right two lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours following the crash. As of Sunday afternoon, the roadway reopened.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.