Chicago man accused of firing shots at vehicle during road rage incident on I-90

A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 90 earlier this year.

Daniel Morales, 40, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 6 a.m. on Feb. 9, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a report of a shooting on I-90 northbound near Irving Park Road.

Morales and the victim were involved in a road rage incident that resulted in Morales allegedly firing shots at the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the victim was not injured.

This week, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Morales.

No additional information was provided by police.